RSVP for Empower Madison

press release: First-Ever Empower Madison Event: August 16, 2022 | 10 AM - 4 PM, 917 E. Mifflin St.

Join us for the first-ever Empower Madison event for youth. Empower Madison is a collaboration between the Green Bay Packers, The Urban League of Greater Madison, and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. Empower Madison is a leadership development event for students entering grades 6-9. This event is free to all participants, and a camp t-shirt, lunch, and morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. We have a full slate of exciting activities, including remarks from Packers Alumnus Antonio Freeman!

Register by July 1. If you have any questions, please email Amanda Wery at werya@packers.com.

For more information contact Andrew at (608) 729-1225 or aschilcher@ulgm.org