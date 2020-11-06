ONLINE: Empower Me Tour

media release: The UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Empower Me Tour® (EMT) is virtually headed to Illinois, Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey and Washington, DC, to award thousands of dollars in college scholarships to local high school students. EMT is a free college-and-career-readiness roadshow that has traveled the country, providing a platform for high school students to earn on-site scholarships and admission to the nation's top historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Thousands of dollars will be awarded to high school graduating seniors in attendance.

Chicago/Wisconsin on Nov. 6-7

Nov. 6 - College and university virtual admission interviews only

Nov. 7 - Admission, interviews and special content

UNCF is the largest scholarship provider to students of color in the United States, awarding more than $100 million annually in scholarships to more than 7,200 students across the country.

Chicago native Amber Nicole Anderson graduated from Kenwood Academy High School and is now attending Hampton University. “The Empower Me Tour was an amazing experience for me,” Anderson said. “I was able to connect with different college admission officers which led to me receiving more college acceptances and scholarship offers. To top this experience off, I was able to win a scholarship that day. This scholarship helped take some of the financial stress off my family because attending college is extremely expensive. Thank you to the Empower Me Tour for an amazing experience and helping take the financial stress off my parents."

Through partners and national sponsors such as Wells Fargo, P&G, Disney, Goldman Sachs, FedEx and more, UNCF's Empower Me Tour is able to offer the full college fair experience with access to recruiters from HBCUs, college prep workshops, dynamic presenters and award-winning educational experts. Students will have an opportunity to apply for college admission, financial aid and scholarships, including the EMT Merit Scholarship, which will be virtually awarded on the spot.

" EMT is a wonderful program that Wells ‪Fargo is tremendously proud to sponsor. For more than 10 years, Wells Fargo employees across the country have supported thousands of deserving students. We look forward to helping more students pursue their higher education goals this year," said Sharon Murphy, executive vice president and head of end-user and collaboration services technology at Wells ‪Fargo and a UNCF national board member.

Since 2010, Wells Fargo has provided $13.4 million to support UNCF scholarships and programming and more than $22 million to all HBCUs over the last decade.

For more information, visit EmpowerMeTour.org. You can also follow EMT on social media @UNCF and #EmpowerMeTour.