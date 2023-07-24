media release: Dear Diary’s first cohort of the LeadHERship Academy has been working tirelessly for eight weeks to launch their first FREE community event, Empower Your Crown! Join us on Monday, July 24, at Reindahl Park from 2-6PM for a day of celebrating black and brown folx through beauty, hair care, health, and joy! Empower Your Crown is an informational and recreational event for community members to grow their confidence in their natural hair, learn about proper care techniques, and network with volunteer community organizations. Free food, games, prizes, and resources to those who attended.

FREE food, FREE enormous bounce house, FREE prizes, and MORE!

Come for the amazing dishes from Melly Mell's, bring your families to play on the gigantic bounce house, dance, and meet our amazing community partners and more!

Dear Diary is a nonprofit, mentoring organization seeking to empower Black girls and women to write their own narrative for social and economic advancement. The LeadHERShip Academy is one of our current summer programs that serve young women ages 18-24 years old. The Academy was designed to help our youth embrace their natural leadership abilities and develop the necessary skills for mentorship and program facilitation. These women worked diligently over the past eight weeks to plan, create, and execute this community program named, Empower Your Crown.