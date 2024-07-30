Empower Yourself with Technology

media release: Gilda’s Club Madison, a leading cancer support community in Wisconsin, is excited to announce a transformative workshop designed to empower adults living with cancer and other illnesses through technology. This free event will provide participants with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the digital world confidently, enhancing their journey with vital tools and resources.

Are you often puzzled by your computer or smartphone? Do you struggle with navigating the web? Are you looking to boost your online confidence and safety? This workshop is designed specifically for you.

Join us on Tuesday, July 30, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Gilda’s Club Madison, located at 7907 UW Health Court, Middleton. To secure your spot, please register by calling Gilda’s Club at (608) 828-8880. This event is free for participants and a light lunch will be provided.

What to Expect:

• Health Literacy Enhancement: Gain valuable insights into how to find reliable information online about your illness.

• Digital Skills Training: Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine specific skills, our self-paced, individualized approach meets you at your level.

• Community Support: Engage with peers and trained assistants who will guide you through the session.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptops, tablets, or smartphones. For those without a device, computers will be available.

This initiative, funded by a grant from the Patient Empowerment Network, aims to improve access to digital technology for older individuals and underserved communities, promoting shared decision- making with healthcare teams.

Our Mission:

Gilda’s Club Madison is dedicated to uplifting and strengthening individuals impacted by cancer through comprehensive support, fostering compassionate communities, and eliminating barriers to care.

Don't miss this opportunity to empower yourself with the knowledge and tools you need. Register today and take the first step towards a more informed and confident journey. For more information, visit Gilda’s Club Madison or call us at (608) 828-8880.