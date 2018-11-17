Empowering Children and Ourselves to Talk about Skin Color and Racism

press release: Join Families for Justice in an interactive workshop for parents, caregivers and educators to practice concrete strategies for talking about skin color and racism with children. We will learn to intentionally speak to the children in our lives about justice, naming skin color, and resisting racism. Together we will work to positively impact the ways that our children see and make meaning about skin color and racism.

In this hands-on workshop we will:

*Practice various strategies to talk about skin color and racism with children.

*Develop confidence to engage children in age-appropriate ways.

*Learn to encourage children’s ability to notice and name fairness and unfairness in everyday life.

*Connect with other adults in a supportive community.

Registration for this workshop is appreciated but not required. Please visit madisonpubliclibrary.org/pinney or call the library to register.