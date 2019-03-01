RSVP for Empowering People to Break the Bias Habit

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Free social justice workshop with free childcare. All faith groups and community members welcome to learn how unconscious bias is acquired, expressed in attitudes and behaviors, how it is spread, and how the bias habit can be broken. Presented by UW Social Psychologists, Drs. Patricia Devine and Will Cox.

Register by Mar 1 at www.bethel-madison.org/breakingbias

Location: Borgwardt Hall at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison 53714 

For questions, email wgnilsestuen@gmail.com or call 608-239-9102.

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
