Empowering Prayer

Unity of Madison 601 Tompkins Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Workshop presented by author and Reverend Linda Martella-Whitsett.

Need to ramp up your prayer consciousness?  Join Linda's workshop to learn more about her approach to affirmative prayer. The workshop will deepen your prayer practice along with your understanding of the power of prayer. Learn more about Linda and her books Divine Audacity and How to Pray Without Speaking to God by visiting www.ur-devine.com.

Saturday, February 15, 10 am - 2 pm, Unity of Madison,601 Tompkins Drive,Madison, WI 53716

$50 at Events Registration tab at UnityofMadison.org

Unity of Madison 601 Tompkins Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
608-221-1376
