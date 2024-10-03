Empowering the Future: Building Diverse Tech Talent for Wisconsin's Growth

media release: As Wisconsin Tech Month approaches, we’re thrilled to invite you to an inspiring panel discussion that celebrates innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth in our state. This event is a unique opportunity for us to come together as a community to explore ways to strengthen Wisconsin’s tech workforce and drive economic development. We’re excited to have Milky Way Tech Hub and Latinos in Tech host this engaging panel featuring some of our region's most influential leaders, including:

Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski

State Assembly Representative Sequanna Taylor

Dr. Kamaljit Jackson

Dr. Nadyiah Johnson

And other prominent voices from the tech community

Our discussion will focus on cultivating a diverse and inclusive tech workforce while empowering Black and Brown leaders. We’ll explore how cities like Milwaukee and Madison can emerge as thriving tech hubs, emphasizing the importance of small business growth and innovation.

Why Attend?

This event is your opportunity to be part of a transformative dialogue that addresses the challenges we face and celebrates the incredible potential of our tech community. You’ll leave with insights, connections, and inspiration to drive change in your own work and beyond.

Register Today!

Don’t miss this chance to make your voice heard! Click here to secure your spot, and feel free to share this invitation with your networks. We can’t wait to see you there as we work toward propelling and shaping a brighter future for tech in Wisconsin!