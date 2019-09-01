press release: This Women’s Empowerment Brunch is brought to you by “A Peace of Lovelace” and “Canvas by Boo’tek” is going to be held at the Goodman Community Center on Sunday, September 1st from 11:30 til 2 pm!

This round table event will be filled with great discussions to fuel the soul and empower the mind to get you set for this upcoming school year!

You don’t wanna miss out on our special guest from UW Health as they give us advice and great tips on how to stay healthy and feel amazing!

We are also giving away freebies such as book links, gift bags! Come on an empty stomach because w’ell have these juicy discussion over a scrumptious breakfast and unlimited mimosas!

Tickets (by donation) are on Eventbrite!