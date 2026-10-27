media release: Operation Fresh Start is excited to host our First Annual Empowerment Career Fair on Wednesday, November 11, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at OFS!

This event will connect job seekers with employers from a variety of industries, creating opportunities to explore careers, build professional connections, and take the next step toward a sustainable future.

We're grateful to welcome employers including UW Health, UnityPoint Health - Meriter, FedEx, UW Credit Union, Kayser Automotive Group, ETC Electronic Theatre Controls, Reach Dane, Molina Healthcare, MSCR, Kaylee's Garden, and more!