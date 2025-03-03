Empowerment and Equity Happy Hour

media release: In celebration of The Big Share, REAP Food Group is joining forces with a powerhouse lineup of local partners to host two exciting happy hour events. These gatherings are designed to bring Madisonians together over exceptional food and drink to raise funds for the organizations feeding and empowering our community.

March 2: Community Roots Happy Hour: Lola’s Hi-Lo Lounge, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Partners: Rooted, REAP, FairShare CSA Coalition, and FEED Kitchens.

March 3: Empowerment & Equity Happy Hour: The Madison Club, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Partner: Urban Triage.

The Big Share is an annual day of giving, and REAP and its partners are taking our missions out to foster real-world connection. Proceeds from these events will directly support the participating nonprofits, ensuring that we can build a better local food system for all.

"These events are about more than just fundraising; they are about building community and working towards a better food system," says Noah Bloedorn Interim Executive Director at REAP Food Group. "By partnering with organizations like Rooted, Fairshare CSA Coalition, FEED Kitchens and Urban Triage, we’re showing that when we come together over a meal and support one another, we create a more resilient community.

Whether you’re a long-time supporter of the local food scene or looking for a way to give back for the first time, these Happy Hours offer the perfect opportunity to enjoy some of the best food in Madison and learn more about our local food systems.

About REAP Food Group: REAP Food Group transforms the food system through the power of community and the goodness of local food. By connecting producers, consumers, and advocates, REAP works to build a healthful, just, and sustainable local food system in Southern Wisconsin.