media release: A whole day of self-defense learning and discussion, tailored for teens! We'll learn strikes, grab escapes, and ways to set boundaries that won't turn violent. We'll talk about intuition and how it works, how society slots us into little boxes, and where we're really in danger (versus when we only FEEL like we're in danger). There will be enough time to take a deep dive on students' questions too!

Open only to cis and trans girls and non-binary teens ages 13-18. Class will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 10am-4pm, at Wisconsin Art Hub in Cambridge.

For more info & to register visit https://www.wisconsinarthub.com/product-page/summer-camp-empowerment-safety-camp-for-teens.

Cost: $148.