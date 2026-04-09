Empowerment Self-Defense

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Art Hub, Cambridge 145 W Main St, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

media release: Come learn our favorite, most reliable techniques! 

This class will cover:

  • Basic palm strike - better than punching!
  • What to do when someone grabs you
  • Myths & facts about violence
  • How to get out of a chokehold
  • How to say no without escalating
  • Confronting someone who is following you
  • What is intuition and how does it work? 

Class will be held on Saturday, May 2, from 1-5pm, at Wisconsin Art Hub in Cambridge. All genders welcome; no previous experience or coursework necessary.

Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) Visit https://www.wisconsinarthub.com/product-page/empowerment-self-defense-workshop for more and to register.

1:00 PM-5:00 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2026, Wisconsin Art Hub, 145 N Main St, Cambridge, WI 53523

Cost: $100

Contact Phone: 608-960-9036

Info

Art Hub, Cambridge 145 W Main St, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
Health & Fitness, Special Interests
608-960-9036
Buy Tickets
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