media release: Come learn our favorite, most reliable techniques!

This class will cover:

Basic palm strike - better than punching!

What to do when someone grabs you

Myths & facts about violence

How to get out of a chokehold

How to say no without escalating

Confronting someone who is following you

What is intuition and how does it work?

Class will be held on Saturday, May 2, from 1-5pm, at Wisconsin Art Hub in Cambridge. All genders welcome; no previous experience or coursework necessary.

Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) Visit https://www.wisconsinarthub.com/product-page/empowerment-self-defense-workshop for more and to register.

1:00 PM-5:00 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2026, Wisconsin Art Hub, 145 N Main St, Cambridge, WI 53523

Cost: $100

Contact Phone: 608-960-9036