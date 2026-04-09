Empowerment Self-Defense
Art Hub, Cambridge 145 W Main St, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
media release: Come learn our favorite, most reliable techniques!
This class will cover:
- Basic palm strike - better than punching!
- What to do when someone grabs you
- Myths & facts about violence
- How to get out of a chokehold
- How to say no without escalating
- Confronting someone who is following you
- What is intuition and how does it work?
Class will be held on Saturday, May 2, from 1-5pm, at Wisconsin Art Hub in Cambridge. All genders welcome; no previous experience or coursework necessary.
Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) Visit https://www.wisconsinarthub.com/product-page/empowerment-self-defense-workshop for more and to register.
1:00 PM-5:00 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2026, Wisconsin Art Hub, 145 N Main St, Cambridge, WI 53523
Cost: $100
Contact Phone: 608-960-9036