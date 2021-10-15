Empty Stroller Walk

media release: The mission of the Alana Rose Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Sun Prairie, is to help support families who experience pregnancy and infant loss. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. To help raise awareness, our organization is partnering with another local organization - Healing Our Hearts - to host the First Annual Empty Stroller Awareness Walk at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Bereaved parents and supporters are invited to come together to help raise awareness about pregnancy and infant loss. We will meet at the State Street Steps walk together around the Wisconsin State Capitol. We encourage you to walk with an empty stroller as a powerful image of the emptiness families are left with after a baby dies. Additional strollers are available to rent for free, upon request, for those who need one. Bereaved parents may also choose to put their baby's memorial bears, photos, or other special items in their strollers as a way to honor their baby's memory.

The event will take place on Friday, October 15, which is International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. Please visit https://www.alanarose. org/empty-stroller-awareness- walk for more information!