media release: The eMpTy Vees are Madison's best '80s band playing all your favorite new wave, synth pop, and rock hits from the MTV era! Hits from Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, the Human League, Duran Duran, Prince, Pat Benatar, Blondie, U2, the Cure, the Bangles, Culture Club, Bananarama, Tears for Fears, Lita Ford, Joan Jett, Soft Cell, Dire Straits, and so many more!The band has won awards in both the MAMA awards and Best of Madison and continues to increase their fan base every show! They bring a high-energy, engaging show that brings back so many memories for so many who attend. Don't miss them!