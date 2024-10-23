media release:

Emy Castro Yorvanis Duran Paddy Cassidy Arturo Valdez Sebastian Roman

Emy's first note emanates from her crying among the sands of literary exploits on the Piurano horizon, then the pilgrim family on the way to opportunities in the capital of Limeña. Emy's infant version bursts into the Creole world under the guidance of the icon Augusto Polo Campos and from her musical dawn she travels through the traditional spaces of Creoleism. After being a fierce winner of children's and adolescent contests, she takes refuge in mundane work in favor of the family. Now, stimulated by new perspectives, Emy is reborn and embraces popular singing. Take note, Emy returns with exuberant vigor to contribute to the preservation of the legacy of a people's culture.