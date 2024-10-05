media release: Join us at Cafe Coda on Saturday, October 5th at 8:00 PM for a night of authentic Peruvian music performed by Emy Castro!

Featuring: Paddy Cassidy (cajon), Richard Hildner (guitar), Sebastian Roman (sax), Aden Stier (bass).

COVER $20

About Emy:

Born and raised in the heart of Piura, Peru, Emy Castro’s artistic journey began with a powerful voice. Immersed in a rich cultural tapestry, she found her calling in the captive world of Peruvian Creole music (musica Criolla).

From gracing the prestigious stage of Teatro Las Bellas Artes in Cuba under the legendary Jorge Reyes (a member of the groundbreaking band Irakere) to captivating audiences on national television shows like Mediodia Criollo, Una y mil Voces, and La Voz Peru, her talent has consistently captivated hearts.

Emy has become a beloved fixture in Peru's vibrant cultural scene, performing at renowned Peñas like Centro Social Cultural Musical Breña, Peña La Oficina de Barranco, Peña del Carajo, Centro Cultural Amistad y Criollismo, Centro Cultural Pedro Agusto Boca Negra, and La Peña El Guifra.

Emy Castro has lent her voice as a backing vocalist for the salsa superstar Daniela Darcourt, showcasing her versatility and musical prowess. Further expanding her artistic horizons, Emy has embarked on international recording experiences in Spain, Argentina, Cuba, and Mexico.

Collaborating with a diverse range of artists, including Carolina Cohen, Jorge Aragon, Oliver Valdez, Jorge Reyes (of Irakere fame), and El Piraña de España, she has enriched the global music scene.

Last year, Emy shared the stage with the Latin Grammy winner Natalia LaFourcade in Peru, further solidifying her place as a leading voice in Creole music.