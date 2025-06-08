media release: Summer Concerts in the Garden series. All concerts are 5:00 pm – 6:15 pm.

Rain cancellations will be announced via social media between 3:30 and 4:00 pm.

June 8: EMY CASTRO PERUVIAN JAZZ QUINTET

Emy Castro, vocals | Sebastian Roman, sax |Richard Hildner, guitar | Nick Moran, bass | Paddy Cassidy, percussion

Emy Castro’s powerful voice is immersed in the captivating world of Peruvian Creole music (music Criollo), channeling her exuberant vigor in service of preserving the rich cultural tapestry and heritage of a people.

Also: Build your own bouquet 3:30 to 5:00 pm. Build a bouquet of flowers for $10. Available before all concerts. We’ll have flowers, rubber bands, and clippers. Bring your own vase and we’ll top it off with vase water. A fun way to support interns learning how to grow, harvest, and work with plants at ACG.