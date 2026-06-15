Emy Castro-Sebastian Roman Sextet

× Expand Esteban Aban A close up of Emy Castro with a mask. Emy Castro

media release: Emy Castro , Sebastian Roman, Richard Hildner, Nick Moran, Paddy Cassidy, Yorvanis Duran

Emy Castro was born in northern Peru, where singing isn’t taught — it’s passed down. Her grandmother sang, her mother too, and from a young age she knew her voice came from something deep, ancient, and real. Over time, she found another way to speak: through color, through painting. Singing and painting became her way of feeling, healing, and telling stories words couldn’t hold. Everything she creates comes from within. She’s not trying to be perfect — she’s trying to be honest. And when she sings or paints, something opens. Something reaches. Something moves.