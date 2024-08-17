ENA Community Resource Fair

media release: Join us for our 2nd annual Community Resource Fair!

This family-friendly, free event will include:

Ice cream, cold drinks & snacks (provided by the ENA)

Visits from zoo animals, MPD and MFD

Interactive demonstrations

Field games

Food Trucks

Information / resource tables from over 50 groups and departments

This event brings those dedicated to helping improve lives right to our neighborhood and gives us the chance to connect with them while giving them insight on how they can better serve our community.

Last year’s event spurred many positive and exciting conversations that have led to more groups and organizations reaching out about connecting with our community. The positive feedback we received from Elvehjem neighbors also helped push for the return of the Elvehjem Community Resource Fair.

Questions or comments? Or if there is a group, nonprofit, organization, department, etc. who you feel can help serve our community, please reach out to CJ at cj@theena.org. We would love to see if they would like to attend our resource fair!

Key site features:

Resource booths will be set up near the front of Acewood Park extending past the basketball court and into the field with walkways between 10-12 feet wide.

Food trucks will be parked on the street in front of the event.

Police, Fire, and other special vehicles will be parked along the street in the closed off area.

Accessibility notes:

Accessible parking available

Accessible portable restroom

Sitting/eating area (shaded)

Playground

Drinking fountain

Partial shade