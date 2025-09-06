Encore Studio for the Performing Arts Open House

media release: On September 6, 2000, Encore Studio for the Performing Arts began changing the theatrical landscape of Madison. This season we celebrate! Encore kicks off its 25th season with an Open House from 4-7 on Saturday, September 6, 2025! Our space has been undergoing a transformation as we have expanded to create a new theater and lobby/box office area and we’d love to show it to you! We are hosting an informal open house and would love folks to join us for nibbles, conversation and a champagne (or non-alcoholic sparkling alternative) toast! See the new space, meet the team and join us for a quick chat about Encore’s history and upcoming season. On Saturday, September 6 from 4- 7 the doors to the new Martin Street Theatre will open and we’d love to see you walk through!