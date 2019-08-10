Encuentros

Google Calendar - Encuentros - 2019-08-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Encuentros - 2019-08-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Encuentros - 2019-08-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Encuentros - 2019-08-10 20:00:00

Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: ENCUENTROS:  Flamenco Fusion & Fiesta: Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance, along with guest dancer Danica Sena, perform fiery Spanish dance and music. 8/10, 8:00 pm, Lakeside Street Coffee House,  Advance tickets: $20/$15 (student/senior) and at the door: $25/$20. (608) 250-0369 or (415) 235-7595 for tickets. www.flamencodance.net

Info

280WashingtonHotelCoffeeRoom.jpg
Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-250-0369
Google Calendar - Encuentros - 2019-08-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Encuentros - 2019-08-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Encuentros - 2019-08-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Encuentros - 2019-08-10 20:00:00