The End of Fluoridation? A New Look at a Public Health Experiment

media release: For more than 70 years, water fluoridation has been promoted as a safe and effective way to prevent tooth decay. But growing scientific evidence and public concern are prompting a reevaluation of this long-standing practice.

Join us for a timely conversation exploring the history, science, and ethics of fluoridation, what we have learned, what remains uncertain, and what the future may hold for this public health practice.

Bruce Lanphear MD, MPH, professor of health sciences at Simon Fraser University, has dedicated his career to protecting children from toxic chemicals such as lead, pesticides, and PFAS. A renowned expert in children’s environmental health, he combines rigorous science with public advocacy, helping parents and policymakers understand how everyday exposures contribute to cancer, asthma, ADHD, and developmental harm.