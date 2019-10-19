End of Life Options: Charting Your Journey
Monona Library 1000 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin
press release: Join us for a free informational session on end-of-life options and learn how to make sure you and your loved ones’ wishes are honored. Amy Sherman, Regional Campaign Manager for Compassion & Choices, a national non-profit organization, will provide an overview of the end of life options movement and the latest developments in Wisconsin. Please come and learn more about how you can help advocate for those at the end of their journey.
Info
Monona Library 1000 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin View Map
Special Interests