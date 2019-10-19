End of Life Options: Charting Your Journey

Google Calendar - End of Life Options: Charting Your Journey - 2019-10-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - End of Life Options: Charting Your Journey - 2019-10-19 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - End of Life Options: Charting Your Journey - 2019-10-19 14:00:00 iCalendar - End of Life Options: Charting Your Journey - 2019-10-19 14:00:00

Monona Library 1000 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin

press release: Join us for a free informational session on end-of-life options and learn how to make sure you and your loved ones’ wishes are honored.  Amy Sherman, Regional Campaign Manager for Compassion & Choices, a national non-profit organization, will provide an overview of the end of life options movement and the latest developments in Wisconsin. Please come and learn more about how you can help advocate for those at the end of their journey.   

Info

Monona Library 1000 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin View Map
Special Interests
608-222-6127
Google Calendar - End of Life Options: Charting Your Journey - 2019-10-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - End of Life Options: Charting Your Journey - 2019-10-19 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - End of Life Options: Charting Your Journey - 2019-10-19 14:00:00 iCalendar - End of Life Options: Charting Your Journey - 2019-10-19 14:00:00