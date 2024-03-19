media release: Natural Path Sanctuary (NPS) Presentation with Janis Strutt- End of Life Planning for Special Needs Families

Tuesday, March 19, 10:30-12:00

Come join us for a presentation with Janis Strutt from 10:30 - 11:30 followed by a question and answer session with the NPS Cemeterians from 11:30-Noon. A tour of the NPS is optional (dependent on weather).

Please meet in the lower level conference room at the Farley Center.

Janie Strutt's Presentation

My daughter, Morgan, was born with spina bifida, and this led me to become passionate about working with children and adults with special needs. Specifically, adults and children who require guardians or advocates to make health, financial, personal care, housing, and other big life decisions on their behalf. Tragically, we recently experienced the unexpected loss of Morgan on October 15. As devastating as this has been, it has also served as a wake-up call for my family. We realized that we hadn't adequately planned for the event of Morgan's passing before our own. We were so focused on her death proceeding ours that we lost sight of her proceeding our death. We had put in place our trusts, a special needs trust, guardianship, life insurance on us to leave to her future care and thought we had been so thorough. We missed so much planning like, funeral expenses, passwords, time off work to grieve, and so much more.

This experience has only fueled my dedication and provided more clarity to helping families plan, particularly those with loved ones who require special considerations. I have forged partnerships with many business professionals and non-profit organizations to ensure that we take a holistic approach to protection and answers on where to find services. From our experience first-hand I know how important it is to plan as much in advance. Planning for now and the future with regards to a special-needs trust, guardianship, funeral expenses, bank accounts, life insurance, housing, care and everything in between, I am committed to offering comprehensive guidance and support. There are countless facets to consider when it comes to safeguarding families, and it takes a collaborative effort to navigate those complexities. I am here to advocate for those who need it most and provide peace of mind in the face of life's uncertainties.

Janis is an American Family Insurance agent with a passion for helping individuals and families who have children and adults with disabilities.

Please RSVP to programs@farleycenter.org

www.naturalpathsanctuary.org

https://www.facebook.com/ events/330368459782124