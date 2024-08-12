End-of-Life Services Networking Event
to
Serendipity Labs 525 Junction Road, Suite 6500, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
media release: There are many area professionals working to serve individuals & families surrounding end-of-life care and services. Our goal is to strengthen our community by learning about each other & connecting.
Refreshments will be served. There is no cost to attend. Bring a friend! Event is being hosted by Good Mourning and Home Watch Madison. Please email us at info@goodmourn.com to register.
Info
Serendipity Labs 525 Junction Road, Suite 6500, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Careers & Business, Support Groups