End-of-Life Services Networking Event

Serendipity Labs 525 Junction Road, Suite 6500, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: There are many area professionals working to serve individuals & families surrounding end-of-life care and services. Our goal is to strengthen our community by learning about each other & connecting.

Refreshments will be served. There is no cost to attend. Bring a friend! Event is being hosted by Good Mourning and Home Watch Madison. Please email us at info@goodmourn.com to register.

