End-of-Life Services Networking

media release: Join us along with other end-of-life providers at the Solas Natural Burial Preserve to connect with fellow professionals in the field, share ideas and build relationships. Whether you work in hospice care, funeral services, grief counseling or any other related industry, this event is for you.

We will provide:

- A tour of the preserve and information about their services

- Non-alcoholic beverages and light appetizers

- A full room of people working in end-of-life, death and related businesses and organizations

- A table for any handouts, business cards and swag to share

This a free event. However, please register, so we can prepare accordingly.

Please bring your marketing materials to share (business cards, flyers, pamphlets, etc.). Don't miss out on this chance to help build our community of providers and learn from others in the field. We hope to see you there!

— Good Mourning + Lightsome Estate Concierge