media release: On Friday, August 6, at 10:00 am, the Beyond the Call of Duty, End of Watch Ride to Remember will arrive at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center on Highway 19 in Westport.

The organization chose Dane County as a stop to honor Deputy Rick Treadwell, who died of COVID-19 in August of 2020. Deputy Treadwell was assigned to the training center and was a deputy with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 25 years.

The riders will be in the training center parking lot from approximately 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Citizens are welcome to come to the event and show their respects.

The End of Watch Ride is a 22,300+ mile ride across America to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to our communities. Not only do they honor the fallen, they honor the families–husbands and wives, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters–along with the officers left behind to pick up the pieces. For more information, visit their website at www.endofwatchride.com

The members of the Sheriff’s Office think of Rick and his family daily and he will never be forgotten.