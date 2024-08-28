End of Summer Bash
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
media release: Let's end our summer in style! Join the library on Wednesday, August 28, from 5:30-7:30 PM for an all-ages event. It will be held at Discovery Garden Park (in front of the library). We will have food trucks, face-painting, lawn games, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, and The Sorry Mountain Band!
Generously sponsored by Friends of McFarland Library
