End The DOC Lockdowns

media release: WISDOM will be holding a public action at the Department of Corrections, 3099 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

We will be holding a public action in front of the Department of Corrections Office in Madison protesting the inhumane, destructive, and harmful "lockdown" practices of the Department of Corrections at its various institutions.

For questions, please email Mark Rice, WISDOM's Transformational Justice Campaign Coordinator at ricermark@gmail.com.