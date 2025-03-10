Endangered Grey Crowned Cranes as a Powerful Flagship Species for improving Livelihoods of Last-Mile Communities in East Africa

Room 180.

media release: Join Dr. Adalbert Aine-omucunguzi, East Africa Regional Director at the International Crane Foundation for a free, public presentation about the organization’s critical work in East Africa. Dr. Aine-omucunguzi will present how the Foundation’s efforts to secure cranes, wetlands and catchments are helping to improve the livelihoods of last-mile (forgotten) communities in East Africa. As more and more agricultural land is needed to feed the population, wetlands and important crane breeding and nesting grounds have come under threat. The International Crane Foundation and the organization’s dedicated local staff lead efforts to create win-win solutions for cranes and people. The Foundation’s approach has included forming integrative partnerships with the communities, resulting in livelihood training programs, healthcare initiatives, and community cooperatives – and better outcomes for cranes.

This event is co-presented by the International Crane Foundation and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.