Endangered Species Act: A Keystone of Conservation Success Under Threat, and What You Can Do to Help Save It

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Microsoft Teams.

The Administration has proposed an administrative rule change that would profoundly weaken the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the most important law for protecting and conserving threatened plants and animals in our country.

Signed into law in 1973—the same year as the International Crane Foundation was established—the ESA is a keystone of conservation success. It is credited with saving 99 percent of the species it protects, like the Endangered Whooping Crane, which was part of the first cohort of species protected by the law. We believe this change would be catastrophic for endangered Whooping Cranes, countless other species, and their habitats.

Join International Crane Foundation staff in a webinar on Wednesday, May 7, to learn more about the proposed rule change and what you can do to help protect this vital conservation tool. To learn more, read this letter from our President and CEO Dr. Rich Beilfuss.

﻿Sponsored by Heidi Kiesler.