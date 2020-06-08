ONLINE: Ending African American Deaths from Despair
press release: Safe Communities and the African American Opioid Coalition (AAOC) partnered up to present a FREE ONE WEEK WEBINAR SERIES: Ending African-American Deaths from Despair sponsored by Minority Health Program, Division of Public Health, Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Taking place via Facebook Live, YouTube and Zoom. RSVP here:
Schedule:
This webinar series will take place during lunch time on Friday, June 5 & Monday, June 8-Friday, June 12!
Emcee: Carola Gaines, Co-Chair of African American Opioid Coalition
Speaker Line-up
Dr. Zowee Jamison Shanks, Life Coach, Author, Inspirational Speaker and Entrepreneur
Ms. Charlie Daniel, Founder of African American Opioid Coalition
Corinda Rainey, President of Safe Communities
Judge Everett Mitchell
Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive
Myra McNair, Founder of Anesis Therapy
Felix Giboney IV, Founder of Trained to Grow Inc.
Cheryl Wittke, Executive Director, Safe Communities
Rita Adair, Executive Officer CEO at Adair Entertainment LLC
Michael Vann
Davita Walker, Recovery Coach at Safe Communities
Tyrees Scott, Recovery Coach at Safe Communities
**Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has been invited to attend.
Friday, June 5 | 11:45 AM - 1:30 PM
Monday, June 8 | 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tuesday, June 9 | 11:15 AM - 1:00 PM
Wednesday, June 10 | 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thursday, June 11 | 12:00 PM - 1:00PM
Friday, June 12 | 11:00 AM- 12:00 PM