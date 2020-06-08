ONLINE: Ending African American Deaths from Despair

press release: Safe Communities and the African American Opioid Coalition (AAOC) partnered up to present a FREE ONE WEEK WEBINAR SERIES: Ending African-American Deaths from Despair sponsored by Minority Health Program, Division of Public Health, Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Taking place via Facebook Live, YouTube and Zoom. RSVP here:

Schedule:

This webinar series will take place during lunch time on Friday, June 5 & Monday, June 8-Friday, June 12!

Emcee: Carola Gaines, Co-Chair of African American Opioid Coalition

Speaker Line-up

Dr. Zowee Jamison Shanks, Life Coach, Author, Inspirational Speaker and Entrepreneur

Ms. Charlie Daniel, Founder of African American Opioid Coalition

Corinda Rainey, President of Safe Communities

Judge Everett Mitchell

Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive

Myra McNair, Founder of Anesis Therapy

Felix Giboney IV, Founder of Trained to Grow Inc.

Cheryl Wittke, Executive Director, Safe Communities

Rita Adair, Executive Officer CEO at Adair Entertainment LLC

Michael Vann

Davita Walker, Recovery Coach at Safe Communities

Tyrees Scott, Recovery Coach at Safe Communities

**Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has been invited to attend.

Friday, June 5 | 11:45 AM - 1:30 PM

Monday, June 8 | 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Tuesday, June 9 | 11:15 AM - 1:00 PM

Wednesday, June 10 | 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Thursday, June 11 | 12:00 PM - 1:00PM

Friday, June 12 | 11:00 AM- 12:00 PM