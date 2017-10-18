press release:

Endless Poetry (Poesía sin fin)

(2016, Chile/France, 128 min., Digital)

Dir: Alejandro Jodorowky; Cast: Adan Jodorowsky, Pamela Flores, Brontis Jodorowsky

Living legend Alejandro Jodorowsky virtually invented the midnight movie in the 1970s with the acid western El Topo and its psychedelic follow-up, The Holy Mountain. Now he returns to the Santiago of his twenties for an equally surreal depiction of his artistic coming of age. Fleeing his repressive parents, the aspiring young poet Alejandro falls in with a surrogate family of artists and misfits. Jodorowsky’s memories are filtered through his singular imagination, which is on full display in scene after scene of bizarre spectacle. Like a consummate magician, the director conjures his mind-bending strangeness without the aid of CGI (computer-generated imagery); his special effects are tactile and present in astonishingly designed sets, florid costumes, and, in one unforgettable instance, body paint. This one-of-a-kind autobiography is surprisingly moving, leading Variety to declare it “the most accessible movie Jodorowsky has ever made, and it may also be the best.” In Spanish with English subtitles.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema premieres critically acclaimed and award-winning narrative feature films.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is a program of MMoCA's education department.