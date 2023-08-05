The Endless Summer of Healing
Imaginary Tea, Waunakee 105 E. Second St. B, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: 8/5 10-8pm and 8/6 10-3pm, Imaginary Tea 105 East 2nd Street, Suite B, Waunakee
This two day Art of Curiosity Event will give the public an opportunity to Meet the Healers and attend workshops that focus on a wide variety of modalities for Wellness that will change your LIFE. Visit www.imaginarytea.shop for more information.
