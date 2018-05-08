Endometriosis: Learn the Facts

press release:

Endometriosis is a condition that impacts 1 in 10 women, including up to 50 percent of women with infertility. It is difficult to recognize and often goes undiagnosed until fertility issues arise. Proper diagnosis and a tailored treatment plan are critical to managing pain and fertility issues.

Join Dr. Cara King, UW Health minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon, and learn how endometriosis is different from “bad cramps” or other forms of pelvic pain. Find out why some women with endometriosis experience pain during sex, bowel movements or urination (or no pain at all).

Topics Dr. King will cover include:

What is endometriosis?

What causes it?

When to see a doctor

Medical and surgical treatment options

Questions you should always ask your surgeon

