Enduring Service: 125 Years of Veteran Stories

media release: On the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum staff are giving special gallery tours to share amazing stories of Wisconsin veterans from the past 125 years. Join us for stories of the behind-the-scenes- jobs needed to keep the military moving, Wisconsin women who were the first in their ranks or endeavors in the military, and WWI women and men surviving the results of the trenches.

Guided tours will be given at 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm, or come in anytime to go at your own pace. All ages welcome.