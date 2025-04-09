media release: The winter moratorium is ending soon—don't miss out on securing the help you need! Join us today, April 9, 2025, at 4:30 PM for a special live discussion with Madison Gas and Electric. Learn about energy assistance options for past-due electric bills before the moratorium ends. Tune in and get the information you need to stay ahead!

ENERGY ASSISTANCE POP-UP: When: Friday, April 11, from 1-3 PM, Urban Triage Office

Stop by our office for help with energy assistance. Don't risk having your electricity cut off! Stop by to learn about resources available to help with your utility bills before disconnections begin this Saturday.