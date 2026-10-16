The Energy Ecosystem: Careers, Communities, and the Future

media release: Explore energy careers, connect with industry leaders, and discover how Wisconsin's energy ecosystem powers communities.

This event is free and open to the public. Complimentary dinner provided. RSVP is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

In recognition of Energy Awareness Month, join industry leaders, policymakers, and energy professionals for an engaging discussion about the people, careers, and innovations that power our communities.

Whether you're a student exploring career options, a young professional seeking new opportunities, a career changer interested in the energy sector, or simply curious about how energy impacts daily life, this event offers a unique opportunity to learn from experts representing multiple facets of Wisconsin's energy ecosystem.

Panelists will share their career journeys, discuss workforce opportunities, explain how energy moves from generation to end users, and explore the challenges and innovations shaping the future of the industry. Attendees will have opportunities to ask questions, connect with industry professionals, and learn about career and workforce resources available throughout the region.

What You'll Learn

Attendees will leave with:

A better understanding of how the energy ecosystem works

Insight into diverse career pathways across the energy industry

Knowledge of workforce development and professional growth opportunities

Perspectives on the future of energy and its impact on communities

Connections to industry professionals, employers, and community partners

Event Details

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Doors Open & Networking: 5:30 PM

Program 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

The Urban League Black Business Hub

2352 S. Park Street, 4th Floor

Madison, WI 53713

This event is hosted by The American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE), Madison Gas and Electric, Alliant Energy, and the Urban League of Greater Madison.