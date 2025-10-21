RSVP for Energy Efficiency Month

media release: RSVP is taking reservations for our October Zoom Event to be presented by De'Kendrea Stamps, Customer Engagement and Community Services Manager at Madison Gas & Electric. De'Kendrea will share helpful information on a number of topics related to energy use. The Event is scheduled for Thursday, October 23rd, beginning at 1:00 PM. More complete information can be found below.

To receive a Zoom link for this event, contact Jack Guzman, at jguzman@rsvpdane.org by Tuesday, October 21. Please join us on Thursday, October 23rd.