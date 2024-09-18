Energy Prices are Rising: Tips & Tools to Help Residential Consumers

media release: Join the Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin for an educational webinar covering all the tools, resources and programs that are available for residential consumers (both homeowners and renters) to address the rising costs of energy. This webinar will unpack Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy program, the new instant rebates that are coming for furnace or HVAC systems, as well as everything covered under the HOMES program of the Inflation Reduction Act. The CUB team will spotlight ways for Wisconsin utility customers to get involved in helping to shape our energy democracy.

This is a conversation you don't want to miss!

Speakers:

Brady Steigauf, Community Liaison Manager - Focus on Energy

Tom Content, Executive Director - Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin