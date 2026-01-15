Energy Resource Expo

Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Monday, Jan. 26, 11 am–2 pm, Ironworks Building, 149 Waubesa St.

Get information about Madison-area energy programs from MG&E, Project Home, ESI and more. Get advice about weather-proofing your home. Save time, energy and money at this one-stop information source!

This event is free and open to the public.

