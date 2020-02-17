press release: Join us for [E]ngage [A]nd [T]aste as we survey different types of cuisine from the African diaspora and learn about the culture and history behind some dishes. Enter a space of cultural immersion to one of the single most things that bring people together, food. The discussions will revolve around the importance of the preservation of cuisine, impacts on culture, and what the future of cuisine holds. Black Cultural Center, Armory and Gymnasium (Red Gym). 7-9 p.m. Cost: FREE. Information: 262-2014, bcc@studentlife.wisc.edu