Engaging and Serving Young Fathers

media release: Young fathers face unique challenges and distinct barriers to participation in child and family services. In this webinar, we will explore the experiences and needs of young fathers, including those who are parenting with a partner and those who are parenting as a single father. We will explore practice and policy approaches to strengthen engagement of young fathers and support them with knowledge and skills to help their families thrive.

This webinar is co-produced with the Wisconsin Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board.

Tova Walsh, Anne Wackman Oros Associate Professor, Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, UW–Madison

Raheem Brooks, Program Director, CUNY Fatherhood Academy, LaGuardia Community College

Angie Haney, Service Coordinator at PSN Family Resource Center and Owner of EmPower HerPower LLC

Justin Harty, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work, Arizona State University

Avery Hennigar, Researcher, Mathematica Policy Research