The Path of Liberation: Taking Refuge in the Buddha, the Dharma & the Sangha

press release: The way of mindful awareness is a path that leads to liberation: liberation from the tyranny of our conditioned habits of mind, liberation from acting automatically and reactively based on those habits, and the liberation of release from clinging to what we like and pushing away what we don't like.

In the practice of Buddhism, three elements form the foundation of this path. The Buddha refers to embracing our true nature of awareness, wisdom and compassion. The Dharma refers to the teachings that show us the way to liberation, that describe how things are at a fundamental level. The Sangha is the community of seekers along this path and the beauty/goodness we bring to the world.

Please join us for the 10th annual Thaypassana retreat as we explore the “Three Jewels” or “Three Refuges” of the Buddha, the Dharma and the Sangha and how they can guide our practice. While these teachings are fundamental to what the Buddha taught, you need not identify as a Buddhist to benefit from this wisdom or this retreat.

Cost:

Non-Residential: $180: Retreatant will not lodge overnight at Holy Wisdom Monastery, but commute to the retreat (from home/hotel/etc.), while still doing one’s best to maintain Noble Silence/the retreat atmosphere for duration of retreat.

Residential: $395: Holy Wisdom Monastery has very nice - but limited - overnight lodging available; most are single rooms, with a couple rooms holding 2 twin beds, and 2 separate “hermitages” (all have private bathrooms). If there are more retreatants than beds available at Holy Wisdom, we have arranged blocks of rooms at nearby hotels at a reduced rate. Lodging accommodation will be on a first-received basis, with the first registrations being assigned to Holy Wisdom for lodging. If there are more residential registrations than beds available at Holy Wisdom, the retreat manager, Maureen, will provide instructions re: the hotel lodging available, and refund the residential portion of your registration fee.

Costs include 3 vegetarian lunches & 2 dinners, (& continental breakfast & lodging for residential retreatants), coffee/tea, retreat facility, and other retreat expenses. There is no charge for the teachings. The cost includes no compensation to the instructors; however, a donation (dana) to the teachers is encouraged (more info provided at time of retreat).

Financial Assistance: There may be a limited number of partial scholarships available, depending on donations. Contact Maureen at info.c4mj@gmail.com for more information.

Deadlines & cancellations: Please register early for the retreat, as it always fills. All cancellations are subject to a nonrefundable $25 fee; cancellations on or before Dec.15 will be refunded the retreat fee, less $25. No refunds can be given if cancellations are received after Dec.15.

Registration: By U.S. mail only. Confirmation will be provided by e-mail along with additional retreat information. Participation is on a first-received basis. If the registration becomes full, you will be placed on a waiting list, to be contacted if space becomes available.

For a form, contact info.c4mj@gmail.com.