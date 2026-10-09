media release: A Symposium on Human Genome Editing and the Convergence of Biology and AI.

For nearly three decades, UW–Madison led the effort to articulate public benefits of human embryonic stem cell research and establish the norms that allowed a frontier biotechnology to be supported with public funds.

Human genome editing now presents a similar challenge. CRISPR research is again crossing public-private boundaries, but this time in a new frontier of technological innovation. The Engineering Health for the Common Good symposium takes up the task of articulating a strong case for public benefit, making it the standard by which research must meet as it advances—on the premise that applying emerging biotechnology to biomedicine demands sustained, sometimes uncomfortable exchange among all who stand to inherit its consequences.

This multidisciplinary event brings together scientists, clinicians, engineers, legal scholars, ethicists, disability community representatives, faith communities, and patient organizations to foster dialogue around the opportunities, risks, and societal implications of emerging gene-editing technologies.