English Country Dance & Music Weekend

media release: May 13-15, 2022,Folklore Village | 3210 County Road BB, Dodgeville, WI 53533

Join Folklore Village for a weekend of English country music and dance featuring members of Bare Necessities and dance caller Kalia Kliban. The weekend includes workshops in music and dance, nightly dances, delicious cultural meals, and more. Early-bird full-time admission is $260 before noon on April 29. Part-time prices vary. Tenting and limited RV camping available. Proof of vaccination required to attend.

Visit https://folklorevillage.org/ english-country-dance-weekend/ for more information

programs@folklorevillage.org