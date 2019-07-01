English Country Dancing
press release: English Country Dancing meets the first and third Mondays (and often fifth, if there is one). All dances are taught. No partner needed. Beginners are welcome. Small donation. 7:30 to 9:30. Can call 231-1040.
From July to October, ECD will meet at James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while the Wil-Mar Center undergoes renovations.
James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
