James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: English Country Dancing meets the first and third Mondays (and often fifth, if there is one). All dances are taught. No partner needed. Beginners are welcome. Small donation. 7:30 to 9:30. Can call 231-1040.

From July to October, ECD will meet at James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while the Wil-Mar Center undergoes renovations.

View Map
608-231-1040
