Enhancing Diversity in the Nursing Workfore: Strategies toward Culturally Competent Care

press release: The UW–Madison School of Nursing is hosting a free diversity conference for current and future nurses as well as healthcare systems interested in diversifying their nursing workforces on Wednesday, February 7. The conference is open to anyone interested in exploring culturally competent care, nursing as a profession, and successful healthcare workforce development strategies.

The event kicks off at 3:00 pm with a career fair featuring employers from across Wisconsin. Breakout sessions follow, starting at 4:30 pm, on three topics: strategies for recruiting and retaining more diverse nurses, insights about building a culture of health among diverse populations, and tips for navigating the School of Nursing's holistic admissions process. An hour-long keynote presentation, beginning at 5:30 pm, focuses on realizing the future of care through a diversified workforce.

The keynote presenter is Dr. Judith Martin-Holland, PhD, MPA, RN, CNS, FNP. Dr. Martin-Holland is an associate dean for academic programs and diversity, academic administrator, and associate clinical professor at the University of California–San Francisco School of Nursing. Her research interests include health disparities and patient-focused healthcare decision-making. Her responsibilities include diversity and social responsibility of the health care professions as well as recruitment, retention and graduation of diverse students in nursing. She is nationally known for her work and a frequent speaker on igniting passion in and about nursing.

The breakout sessions feature local and regional experts in nursing practice, recruitment, and education:

Enhancing Cultural Competence in Care—what it means and how it works

Dr. Dan Willis, UW–Madison School of Nursing associate dean for academic affairs

Rachel Azanleko-Akouete, Public Health Madison and Dane County

Jessi Kendall, UW Health diversity and cultural congruency resource nurse

Recruiting & Retaining a Diverse Workforce

Dr. Mel Freitag, UW–Madison School of Nursing diversity officer

Zoila Diedrich, Aurora Health Care sourcing analyst

Brenda Gonzalez, Agrace Hospicecare diversity manager

Navigating Holistic Admissions with UW–Madison

Mandi Moy, UW-Madison School of Nursing director of admissions and recruitment

Dr. Lisa Bratzke, UW-Madison School of Nursing assistant professor

The conference is being held in the School of Nursing, Signe Skott Cooper Hall at 701 Highland Avenue. Individuals are welcome to attend all or part of the event. Registration is available online at http://go.wisc.edu/nursingdiversity.

For questions about the conference, contact Mel Freitag at mbfreitag@wisc.edu or (608) 263-5273.