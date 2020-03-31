Enhancing Health and Quality of Life through Better Sleep

press release: As scientific and clinical knowledge of sleep continues to grow, researchers now recognize that sleep is a powerful medicine that can enhance health, quality of life, and longevity. Join Barczi during this talk, when he will review some of the mechanisms for how we sleep and why we need to. He’ll discuss the interrelationship between sleep and health — with particular emphasis on why our sleep changes with aging. He will also explore evidence-based strategies and behaviors that can optimize our sleep for better health, cognition, and well-being.

The Speaker: Steven Barczi, professor, UW–Madison Department of Medicine, is a professor of medicine and the clinical codirector of the Division of Geriatrics at UW–Madison. He also is clinical director at the Madison VA Geriatrics Research Education and Clinical Center and the associate program director of the UW’s Geriatric Medicine Fellowship Program. Barczi is nationally recognized as a medical educator, chairing the American Geriatric Society Education Committee and serving on several other committees for the Alliance of Academic Internal Medicine and the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education. He has received national and local awards of excellence as an educator and leads various clinical programs in geriatrics at both the UW Hospital and the Madison VA Hospital. He plays a major role at the UW in directing and advising the institution on establishing new directions in geriatric clinical models, education, and curriculum development.

Free and open to all, registration is strongly encouraged.

